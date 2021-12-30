The Mexican who earns 3.6MDD for heating up the bench and would be a bombshell in MLS

The Mexican who would come to MLS for next season

December 28, 2021 · 18:16 hs

Everything seems to indicate that the European dream of Hector Herrera has come to an end, since the Mexican does not end up filling the eye of Diego Simeone, so the Atlético de Madrid will seek to get rid of the Mexican midfielder during the winter market.

Hector Herrera ends contract with him Atlético de Madrid next June, so from January you will be able to negotiate with the club of your liking to go free once your relationship with the Mattresses.

Much has been mentioned that Hector Herrera could reach the Rome of the A series, since it is liked by Jose Mourinho; However, it is not ruled out that it recoils in the Major League Soccer because he is in the final stretch of his career.

Héctor Herrera among the 10 prospects to sign in the MLS

That is why the official site of the MLS placed Hector Herrera in a list of the 10 players with possible destiny in U.S or that they should be negotiated to make it to this league next season.

Hector Herrera It is currently valued at 7 million euros and receives a salary of 74 million 332 thousand 960 pesos, according to data from Salary sport Y Transfermarkt, so your arrival at the MLS It doesn’t look far-fetched at all.