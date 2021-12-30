The minimum wage rises from tomorrow in the state of New York; three counties equate to NYC

Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester, three neighboring NYC counties, are expected to raise their minimum wage to $ 15 an hour tomorrow.

The salary increase is part of a state initiative enacted in the 2016-17 state budget which includes a gradual approach to increases. On December 31, 2018 and 2019 it rose to $ 15 per hour minimum wage in New York, first in companies with at least 11 workers and then for all.

Fast food workers throughout New York State also currently receive at least $ 15 in hourly pay. Employers in the rest of the state are required to raise their minimum wage to $ 13.20 an hour also on Dec. 31, according to the Department of Labor (DOL-NY). Then the minimum wage will rise annually until it reaches $ 15, he said. Pix11.

Employers are required by law to notify their workers of wage increases by means of a pay notice that includes the new rate, how they will receive it, and what day of the month. For more information or to file a wage theft complaint, You can call DOL-NY at 1-888-469-7365.