The new year brings an increase in tolls operated by Metropistas

In just two days, with the beginning of the year 2022, increases of between $ 0.05 and $ 0.10 will come into effect for the rates paid by most drivers for tolls on the PR-22 and PR-5 highways, operated by the Autopistas consortium. Metropolitanas de Puerto Rico, LLC, better known as Metropistas.

This increase -which will be greater for trucks- is part of the annual increase contained in the public-private alliance contract (APP) that the government of Puerto Rico established, in 2011, with the consortium created by the Spanish company Abertis and the company US financier Goldman Sachs.

“By 2022, the rate adjustment for 97% of customers will be only in the Bayamón tolls with an increase of $ 0.05 and Arecibo, with an increase of $ 0.10”, confirmed the chief executive officer of Metropistas, Julián Fernández Rodes.

This means that passersby who use motorcycles or two-axle cars will pay $ 0.45 for the Bayamón toll, on PR-5, and $ 1.10 for the Arecibo toll, on PR-22, as of January 1, 2022.

Two-axle vehicles that exceed seven feet in height (such as moving trucks) will pay an additional $ 0.05 on all tolls except Bayamón. While, drivers of heavy vehicles and towing vehicles, with between three and seven axles, will also face additional payments of $ 0.05 to $ 0.15 in each toll plaza, which means minimum rates of $ 1.10 and maximum of $ 3.80.

Fernández Rodes explained that the adjustment in the toll rates of PR-22 and PR-5 “is calculated following the formula established in the concession contract, which is based on inflation.”

This indicator is derived from the average change in the prices of items and services in the Consumer Price Index. According to the government portal, the annual inflation rate in Puerto Rico as of August 2021 is 3.3% and that of the United States, as of September 2021, is 5.3%.

The Metropistas executive specified that the company uses inflation from the previous year in the United States as a source.

In public hearings of the Legislature to oversee the contractual compliance of this APP, Metropistas was questioned precisely why it used as a base the inflation rate of the United States, which is always higher than that of Puerto Rico, recalled the former Executive Director of the PPP Commission, Mario Pabón Rosario.

In addition, the contract provides for the increase to be rounded to $ 0.10, which Pabón Rosario considers unnecessary in times when all tolls have been modernized to collect electronically.

“In a system where all tolls are automated, you no longer need to round to $ 0.10. That was needed when you used coins “criticized the lawyer, who was an advisor to the representative Jesus Santa Rodríguez.

The contract with Metropistas, signed under the administration of Luis Fortuño Burset, stipulated annual increases until 2051. Later, the administration of Alejandro Garcia Padilla amended the concession agreement to extend its term until 2061.

The fiscal plan of the Highways and Transportation Authority (ACT) also contains increases, starting in January, for the tolls operated by the government, on the highways PR-52, PR-53 and PR-20. However, the executive director of that public corporation, Edwin González Montalvo, indicated to The new day that its implementation has been delayed, as the Fiscal Supervision Board (JSF) is in the process of reviewing the fiscal plan.

“This process may produce changes in said document, for which, at this time, the ACT is not in a position to announce revisions to tolls”González Montalvo stated in writing.

The JSF spokeswoman, Sylvette Santiago Luciano, reported that the position of the entity on this issue has not changed.

“The certified fiscal plan is the roadmap to achieve a good state of conservation (of the roads) and must be implemented”, he indicated.

The document provides for an 8.3% increase in fiscal years 2022 to 2024 in toll roads in the south, southeast and Guaynabo, respectively, as well as an increase based on inflation from fiscal year 2025 to 2051 on both those highways and the PR-66. The Board thus intends to obtain additional collections in the amount of $ 8 million at the end of this fiscal year, up to $ 192 million in fiscal year 2051.