The number of confirmed omicron cases in Puerto Rico rises to 60

The number of cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 confirmed by genomic sequence in Puerto Rico rose to 60, according to the GISAID database, which collects information worldwide on all detected variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Until Monday the Health Department had reported 31 confirmations, although preliminary analysis of samples in laboratories that support genomic surveillance maintains that omicron is already the dominant variant in the archipelago, according to the agency.

Amid the rebound in infections and the new confirmation of cases, the COVID-19 positivity rate reached 25.65% this Wednesday, which implies an increase of three percentage points compared to yesterday’s percentage and setting a new record on the island .

What’s more, Health reported that the number of people hospitalized for the virus increased to 307, which translates to 41 more patients than yesterday. Of the total hospitalized, 223 are adults and 84 are minors. Likewise, the agency reported three new deaths as a result of COVID-19, bringing the accumulated total in this line to 3,295.

The first case of omicron on the island was confirmed by genomic sequence last Monday, December 13, in a person who traveled to Florida and resides in the Caguas region. Two additional cases were confirmed on December 16, including a sample that was taken on November 29. That is to say, only three days after the World Health Organization (WHO) classified omicron as a variant of concern, and just five days after the first notification about omicron to the WHO, a communication that occurred on November 24, 2021. The chronology confirmed the presence of omicron in Puerto Rico since last month.

On Thursday, December 23, a fourth case was confirmed, corresponding to a minor between 0 and 5 years old in the Ponce region, while two days ago Health added another 27.

To confirm the variant behind a case, the sample must go through a genomic sequencing process. Since this process can take several weeks, the laboratories that support Salud in genomic surveillance carry out an examination that offers probable results based on the known characteristics of omicron.

Health experts have reiterated their call for suitable people to go out and find their booster dose against the virus, since there is already scientific evidence of the protection it offers against omicron and other variants.

The booster dose is available to anyone 16 years of age or older who received their second dose of Pfizer six months ago, to all adults age 18 and older who were vaccinated with Moderna six months ago, or with the single dose of Johnson & Johnson two months or more ago.