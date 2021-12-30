The Peñarol striker who could reinforce America

America is in search of a right winger to round out its roster for the tournament Closing 2022. Santiago Solari has that position as a priority, so he wants to occupy it with an element that gives him explosion and depth through this band, conditions that none of the current elements in the squad can grant him.

Different names have been put into the azulcrema orbit for this assignment. Men like Joao Rojas, Joaquin Montecinos and Paul Arriola are just some of those who sounded; However, everything remained in mere rumors, so it remained incognito who could reach the Nest.

Recently, the Twitter account of Privacy Eagle revealed the interest of the creams for the right-wing midfielder of Peñarol, Agustin Canobbio, who is 23 years old and has also been selected youth with the Light blue. In addition, throughout his career there are few injuries that he has registered, another aspect that would play in his favor within the polls.

“Agustín Canobbio is one of those who most filled the eye of the board of directors”, was shared in the aforementioned account, so in the next few hours his name will begin to gain strength, although it should be noted that just like him, in Coapa they have other names on the agenda, so there is still no decision made in definitive.

In such a way, the reinforcement that Eagles They hope it could come from Uruguay and with it, in case of consummation, they would declare themselves ready to face the following season.