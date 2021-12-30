The player who went from humiliating Cruz Azul to being the bomb signing of the Machine

The crack who danced for Cruz Azul last tournament would now arrive as his bombing signing

December 29, 2021 · 21:02 hs

The great bomb of the Clausura tournament would have it Blue Cross when he started one of the best players with projection in Mexican soccer. Recently called up to the Mexican team, Erik Lira he would be the new player of the Machine.

According to the journalist León Lecanda, the player from Pumas, Erik Lira, who was the figure in the last match between Cruz Azul and the auriazules, would now arrive as the unexpected signing by the cement producers.

More news from Cruz Azul: He was on Barcelona’s radar and now he comes to Cruz Azul to replace Romo

According to the source in question, it would be a definitive sale by Pumas that, in its desire to improve the coffers, would give the facilities to its youth squad to reach Cruz Azul and make up for the loss of Luis Romo. Erik Lira is a containment midfielder and thanks to his good game he has been called up to the Mexican national team.

How much would Cruz Azul pay for Erik Lira?

According to the specialized portal Transfermarkt, the 21-year-old player, Erik Lira, has a market value of 3 million dollars, a price that Cruz Azul would pay in order to have a very solid midfield after the virtual departure of Luis Blunt.

More news from Cruz Azul: Charly Rodríguez arrives in Cruz Azul and another player would go out with Romo for Rayados