Vicente Fernández: The productive miniature horse business | AFP

The famous Charro de Huentitán, Vicente Fernández, was ahead of us on the road and today his fans continue to know a little more about him and discover everything he managed to do in life, in addition to raising a lot of money in his career as an artist, one of the best singers from regional Mexican To date, he also loved businesses, including a restaurant, an entertainment center, a cowboy store that is the largest in Mexico, and a horse farm.

Apparently one of the most productive businesses on this interesting list is his horse farm, although he not only had normal horses, but also had genetically modified ones to make mini, it could be said that they are unique in the world and it is known that they do not measure more than 86 cm.

This business was one of the most profitable it had, its profits rose to thousands of pesos and the demand was very good, some people use it to start teaching their children to ride.

It is also assured that they are not Ponys, but real horses, according to the reports of Dr. Jorge Placencia Ibarra, located in the Rancho los Tres Potrillos, to produce these small horses, their best genes and physique are mixed, so they are of great quality.

There are impressive photographs of these miniature horses, literally demonstrating what man can do if he wants to, changes in genetics, manipulation of attributes and of course a business behind.

Vicente Fernández with one of his miniature horses.



According to the information revealed by various means, each horse would cost around 30,000 pesos, although of course there are some with a much higher price, depending on the requirements.

They live for about six years and have to be cared for in the same way as 1 horse, although of course they can be in a smaller place and eat much less.

These horses are sold in Mexico and the United States, they are very well accepted and it is a business that is perhaps not talked about as much by Vicente Fernández, who was passionate about various arts and generating tickets.