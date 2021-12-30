The Simpsons did it again!

The Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie series has become one of the most popular in the world. One of the reasons that has generated the most talking points regarding The Simpsons in recent years is the coincidence and precision when it comes to the ‘predictions’ he has made and they have come true.

A clear example of this we can find the arrival of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States or even Richard Branson’s trips to space.

During the last days, fans of the series have commented through different social networks that a new prediction would have come true, this time, related to the most recent movie starring Keanu Reeves. Matrix: Resurrections.

To understand why Internet users are linking these two facts, we must go back to one of the episodes belonging to season 15: ‘Artie Ziff is coming to dinner.’ In this chapter, the Simpson family, accompanied by the Flanders family, go to the movies to see what would be the new installment of The Matrix set at Christmas time.

The part that shows a great coincidence in the facts is that the most recent movie ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ was released a few days before Christmas, in addition, the original saga had already been referenced a few times within the animated series.