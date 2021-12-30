The Simpsons predict a probable new confinement this 2022 | INSTAGRAM

It is practically a tradition that famous family from our friends yellow, The Simpsons, make certain predictions that on many occasions end up coming true, however, it is not always a positive thing and this is what has kept fans of the series worried that they realized a situation.

Being for more than 30 seasons On air, the series that is one of the most successful of all time, has managed to get a laugh and distract people a bit from their difficulties, although this occasion could be a disappointment in these just predictions that would arrive by the year 2022 .

Previously it is like the world situation, the president of the United States, more than three decades of launching ideas that sometimes became the pure reality, hopefully this time they were wrong.

And it is that according to the new chapters of entertainment in the year 2022 will be the end of the world Cup, depending on the series Brazil will be the winner against Spain in the final, although they also ensure that the referee could have a lot of weight in this decision.

There is also a prediction that we hope will not be made, a new confinement that would come into our lives thanks to the same condition that has kept us in constant care since it appeared in the world, let’s hope it does not come true for the world. .

The Simpsons make a prediction that we hope will not come true in 2022.



Recently, new variants have been known, but so far the situation remains stable in quotation marks, despite the fact that there are many infections, it seems that a confinement like the one we live in 2020 would be something complicated about what happens again.

But as we know life is full of surprises, of course we hope that it does not happen but the Simpsons could not be wrong again and this would be something alarming, one of those predictions that it would not be pleasant to know that they were right.

