the strong message he sent to those who criticize his appearance and age – Prensa Libre

Guardia usually receives a lot of comments regarding his age and physical appearance because many consider that at his age he looks spectacular.

Maribel Guardia recently returned from one of her December meetings with her family in Costa Rica and upon arrival at the Mexico City International Airport she spoke to the media on various topics.

Several have highlighted the beauty and figure that she has at 62 years of age. However, some have also criticized her.

Guardia has made it clear that he has not undergone any type of surgery to achieve the figure he has and ensures that his physique is the result of a healthy diet and avoiding bad habits such as consuming alcohol or smoking.

Despite the fact that the actress and host has made these clarifications frequently, the criticism has not stopped. Such is the case of José Luis Reséndez who, for a few months, has shared memes of the famous in which he mocks her appearance, even compares her with Mumm-Ra, a character from the ThunderCats who is famous for being immortal.

The famous woman was questioned about this situation and responded with a strong message alluding to the irrelevance of her critic, she even asked who it was because she did not know him.

Before the camera of the entertainment journalist, Eden Dorantes, the interpreter pointed out that she is not worried about the criticism, nor the accusations to her person: “Oh, I don’t care, they say whatever they want… Look, old men hills and turn green, “he said with a laugh.

“As you see me, you will see yourself … if it goes well,” added the 62-year-old actress.

She also took the opportunity to clarify some points ensuring that she was completely proud of her figure and physique, she also assured that the health of her body was what allowed her to get out of covid-19 without having presented any serious symptoms.

“It doesn’t matter, I take everything with a sense of humor. I am a woman who is the age that I am. The covid came to me, he gave me a very slight thanks to God and here I am as long as God wants … I am very happy and grateful for the years I have, so ‘how you see me you will see yourself, if things go well’ … because the years they don’t treat everyone well, “said the actress.

During the same interview, the Costa Rican actress, who has had a long and distinguished career in Mexico, said that she has already exceeded the age of her parents, who died at a very young age: her mother at 46 and her father at 59.