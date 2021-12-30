the unbridled growth of startups across the region

Until 2017, in Latin America only three startups were identified as “unicorns”, that is, they were valued at US $ 1 billion before going public.

Less than five years later, that number already rises to 46 companies, according to the data collected for this article. In the case of Chile, in 2021 the country had its first two unicorns, Cornershop and NotCo.

To account for the companies, organizations such as the Chamber of the Argentine Software Industry (Cessi) and the Colombian embassy in Chile were consulted, and data from consulting firms and specialized platforms such as CB Insights, Sling Hub, Latin American Venture Capital were reviewed. Association (Lavca), Bloomberg and Forbes.

“The anomaly is that there were so few, Latin America had a delay and we are catching up,” says Felipe Matta, one of the founders of Chile Ventures.

Andrés Meirovich, co-founder of Genesis Ventures and director of the Chilean Venture Capital Association (ACVC), argues that “there has been a mix between very good companies and financing”, which has materialized with the creation of large funds and the entry of international giants such as Softbank, who invest such large amounts that they make it easy to reach the unicorn’s appreciation.

“What we are seeing today is the tip of the iceberg. It could be that the valuations are somewhat inflated, it is debatable. He thinks that NotCo is worth more than Entel, but there is a need for innovative companies from which there is no turning back ”, he adds.

Mariana Poblete, Selection and Growth Manager at Endeavor Chile, affirms that the successful results of some startups have encouraged new investments and trust in local talent.

The pandemic

Contrary to many other industries, Covid-19 does not seem to have affected the majority of startups, quite the contrary. Poblete says that the entrepreneurial sector “was forced to jump on the bandwagon of digital transformation.”

Tomás Peña, director of The Yield Lab Latam, agrees: “The adoption of technologies by the investment world has been tremendous and increasingly logical, the world is going in only one direction in that sense.”

The experts also say that in the field it has become much easier to carry out remote financing, what Meirovich calls “the normalization of video calls”, which would have facilitated the arrival of foreign capital to this part of the world, in addition to markets in the region are cheaper and less saturated.

“Startups adapt faster, because they are more dynamic organizations. The digital transformation was finally triggered by a virus ”, adds Matta.

Strong industries

Of the 46 Latin American unicorns, 14 of them are FinTech. “In Chile you don’t sniff so much, because banking is high, but in the rest of Latin America the need for financial products is very great, that’s why they are number one,” says Meirovich.

It also highlights that startups that work in the agricultural and renewable energy sectors “are very strong”, due to the backwardness they have in their technological development.

The Yield Lab Latam, where Peña works, has this same vision and therefore they focus on companies in the agricultural and food sector.

Poblete and Matta see the insurance, logistics, education and e-commerce industries as potential sources of new unicorns as well.

A snowball

Mariana Poblete believes that the growth rate will continue to accelerate. For her, having the first unicorns is key, since international investors look at the country, young entrepreneurs are motivated and there is a multiplier effect, like a snowball. For this reason, he assures that there are already several startups that are called “soonicorns”, that is, that they will soon be unicorns.

Matta says he “has no doubt” that Fintual, Buk and Xepelin will make it into this category. Poblete and Meirovich mention those same three and others that they see on the right track, such as Políglota and Betterfly.

However, the director of the ACVC says that being a unicorn “is a mix between merit and luck” and that regardless of that name there are many good companies emerging.

“Investment in startups is not going to stop, the risk is that the money will not go through Chile. Finally, one of the benefits of venture capital is that it has profitability, impact and democratizes access to financing. And if the money goes away, the impact goes away ”, Meirovich concludes.