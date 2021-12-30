The video of Katty Martínez that touched the fans of America

América Femenil has made important announcements in the last few hours, since the additions of Alison González and Scarlett camberos to strengthen their attack, down to the casualties of Stephanie ribeiro Y Ana Gabriela Lozada, the latter one of the champion players in that 2018 Apertura tournament under the command of Leonardo Cuellar.

Despite that, there is an officialization that amateurs They look forward to the magnitude of it. And it is that since the possibility of the attacker arriving in Coapa was announced, there has been a lot of commotion, which was maximized with a video that was broadcast in the last hours of the lead.

The user in Twitter, Manolo Morales (@ Manolo006_), published in his account an aspect of a few seconds, but which would make it clear that Katty Killer is already cream blue. There you can see the footballer walking inside the facilities of the Nest already with the clothes on and the number 9 on the shorts.

The reactions were numerous after that publication and the expectation of the fans grew when they saw that another bombshell is unofficially confirmed for the women’s team, which would have a historic scorer of the Liga MX Women in their ranks in addition to the pieces that they already have in the squad.

In such a way, all that remains is for América Femenil to announce with great fanfare to Katty Martinez as his new player in search of his second league title in the category.