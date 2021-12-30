The WHO marks the beginning of July 2022 as the deadline to have 70% of the global population vaccinated

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has appealed to countries and has marked the beginning of July 2022 as the deadline to have 70 percent of the global population vaccinated.

“I want governments, industry and civil society to work with us on a campaign that aims to achieve 70 percent vaccine coverage in all countries by this date,” announced the leader of the United Nations health agency. at a press conference this Wednesday.

Specifically, he has referred “to the leaders of rich countries” and to manufacturers “to learn the lessons of Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and now Ómicron” and work together to achieve that goal. “This is the time to overcome short-term nationalism and protect populations and economies against future variants, ending global inequality in vaccines,” he stressed.

However, he regretted that the goal proposed by the WHO of reaching the end of 2021 with 40 percent of the world population vaccinated has not been reached.

“92 Member States out of 194 missed the 40 percent target, which was feasible. This is due to a limited supply mix going to low-income countries for most of the year as vaccines arrive close to of the expiration date and without key pieces like the syringes “, has criticized Tedros, who has described this fact as” moral shame “.

Likewise, Tedros has also underpinned its goal of ensuring that new treatments to deal with Covid-19 “are available in all countries” by 2022. “And to ensure that people are treated at the optimal time, we have you have to get evidence everywhere, “said the WHO director-general.

“Ending health inequity continues to be the key to ending the pandemic,” he asserted, warning that, as this pandemic continues, “it is possible that new variants evade the measures and become totally resistant to vaccines. current or previous infection “. This will require adaptations of the vaccines, as you have insisted.

“Any new update to the vaccine would potentially mean a new supply shortage, so it is important that we focus on increasing the supply of local manufacture to help end this pandemic and prepare for the future ones,” Tedros has proclaimed.

However, the director general of the WHO has been optimistic, since, in his opinion, 2022 “may be the year in which not only the acute stage of the pandemic ends, but in which a path is also traced. towards stronger health security “.