There are already six people captured in the attack at the Cúcuta airport – Investigation – Justice

There are already six people captured and accused of participating in the attack registered at the Cúcuta airport, in which two police officers died. Police, perpetrated on December 14 last.

The prosecution confirmed that this Wednesday, December 29, a man was captured in addition to the five arrests made on Monday in the department of Antioquia.

The first five captured the Prosecutor’s office He has already charged them. The entity indicated that they were hired by the dissidents of the 33rd front of the Farc to carry out the attack.

The defendants are: Sebastián Moreno Maya; his sentimental partner, Nayibe

Alexandra Londoño Carrillo; Adrián Kaled Guzmán, Yuly Mileidy Mazo and Diego Felipe Maya González.

The Prosecutor’s Office indicated that some of these people would have a criminal record for drug trafficking and theft. Regarding Moreno Maya, it was established that he recently received conditional release for a case of homicide.

The attorney general Francisco Barbosa It pointed out that in 13 days it was possible to reach the people linked to the terrorist action and that there is abundant evidence against them.

It was established that between October and November, Cristian Camilo Muñoz Manjarrez, who died in the criminal action; Diego Maya and Nayibe Londoño traveled from Medellín to

Cúcuta and, apparently, they moved to the rural area of ​​Tibú (Norte de Santander), where they

They would have met with leaders of the dissidents from the 33rd front of the Farc, they promised to carry out the attack and, supposedly, they received instruction in handling of explosives.

On December 5, these three people, along with Sebastián Moreno Maya, Adrián Kaled Guzmán and Yuly Mileidy Mazo, returned to mobilize Medellin to Cúcuta, on a public service bus.

“There are elements that show that two of those prosecuted today made this displacement with their minor daughter,” said Barbosa.

The investigation shows that they stayed in a hotel in the center of the city and in two houses located near the airport. Likewise, it was found that, allegedly, they used a cart to pretend that they were selling soft drinks and to be able to approach the air terminal to carry out surveillance.

On the night of December 13 and early in the morning of December 14, dressed in black, those involved toured the vicinity of the airport runway on several occasions.

After 5 am, two men crossed the gate and entered. One of them exploded an artifact that he carried in a suitcase that he carried on his back and died. Beside him was a Colt pistol and a cell phone. The other explosive, made up of about 30 kilograms of pentolite, exploded later, in the presence of the anti-explosive technicians of the National Police.

“All the movements of those captured today, both in Medellín and in Cucuta, are documented. There are videos of security cameras, telephone interceptions, items such as clothing and traces of explosives found in the places where these people stayed. It was also known that, prior to the attack, they hired a man to collect their belongings and throw them away. Different articles were located in the sector Playgrounds and they were important for the progress of the investigation, “said the Prosecutor’s Office.

