These green cryptocurrencies should be on your radar in 2022

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin recently struck a blow at the Biden Administration in regards to its environmental agenda, also known as green, when the senator said he would vote against the president’s $ 1.9 billion Build Back initiative. Better. The legislation included elements that would cause the United States to stop using fossil fuels and switch to alternative and renewable energy sources in the coming years.

Senator Manchin cited rising inflation as the main reason he couldn’t support spending. However, politics involves negotiation, and while the initiative in its current form may be a dead issue, it is likely to resurface in 2022 in a more low-key form.

Tackling climate change is not just an American issue. In fact, support for a shift to greener energy is widespread worldwide. Energy products power our lives and businesses every day. The shift from hydrocarbons to cleaner fuels affects markets for all asset classes, and cryptocurrencies are no exception.

As we move into 2022, the burgeoning cryptocurrency asset class will be highly sensitive to environmental concerns. The mining of the main cryptocurrency, the, consumes a lot of energy. In the months and years to come, we are likely to see this asset class, which includes more than 16,100 different cryptocurrencies, move towards a greener path, requiring less traditional energy.

Elon Musk puts the focus on mining and the environment

Bitcoin’s price soared after news broke that Elon Musk’s company Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 would accept the leading cryptocurrency as payment for the automaker’s electric vehicles. However, Musk backtracked shortly after, believing that Bitcoin mining goes against Tesla’s mission to turn the world away from fossil fuel consumption.

Bitcoin mining consumes a lot of energy, as considerable computing power is required for the computational processes that mine the tokens.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin saw impressive growth in 2021.

BTC / USD Monthly 2010-2021

Source: Barchart

On December 28, the volatile Bitcoin was at the level of $ 48,407.53, 67% above its level at the end of 2020, when it closed at $ 28,986.74. At the time of writing, on December 30, the price is even lower, at $ 46,768, which still puts the token a very respectable 61% above where it closed at the end of last year.

Still, greener cryptocurrencies with lower carbon footprint fared even better in 2021, and that trend looks set to continue in 2022.

PoW vs PoS means green crypto should attract a lot of interest

Understanding the carbon footprint of cryptocurrencies involves explaining “proof of work” (PoW) versus “proof of stake” (PoS), the two main consensus mechanisms that cryptocurrencies use to verify new transactions, add them to the blockchain, and create or discover new tokens.

Proof of Work (PoW) is the oldest mechanism used by Bitcoin, Ethereum 1.0, and many other cryptocurrencies. Proof of work and mining are closely related, as the network requires a large amount of processing power, making it very energy intensive.

Proof-of-work blockchains are secured and verified by virtual miners from around the world competing to solve a math puzzle. The winner updates the blockchain with the latest verified transactions. The reward is cryptotypes. The proof of work leaves a significant carbon footprint, since electricity generation comes from fossil fuels, such as gas, natural gas and.

Proof of Stake (PoS) employs a network of “validators” who contribute or “bet” their cryptocurrencies in exchange for a chance to get new transactions validated, update the blockchain, and earn tokens. The proof of stake rewards the validators who invest the most and who have kept their participation the longest.

When it comes to the environment, proof-of-stake leaves a much lower carbon footprint than proof-of-work.

Ethereum 2.0: a green alternative

The Ethereum 2.0 blockchain began rolling out in December 2020, and is expected to be ready in 2022. Ethereum’s new and improved protocol employs the fastest, most efficient, and lowest-power proof-of-stake mechanism.

Source: Barchart

Although Bitcoin is up more than 60% so far in 2021, Ethereum has fared much better. At the end of 2020, Ethereum stood at $ 738,912. At the $ 3,846,255 level on Dec. 28, the second leading cryptocurrency has more than increased fivefold so far in 2021. At the time of writing, Ethereum is down, to $ 3,693.14, a rise of almost 400%.

One of the reasons for the rise of Ethereum and its superior performance to that of Bitcoin is the launch of Ethereum 2.0, which makes it a proof of stake, a greener cryptocurrency that offers speed and efficiency.

Cardano: also respectful with the environment

On December 28, the Cardano (ADA) was the sixth leading cryptocurrency. At $ 1.47 per token, the ADA’s market capitalization stood at $ 50.139 billion. Even after dropping to $ 1.33 per token on December 30, it remains in sixth position with a market capitalization of $ 45.52 billion.

The Cardano is a next generation evolution of the Ethereum protocol. The ADA is the native token of the Cardano blockchain, which is a flexible, sustainable and scalable platform for executing smart contracts, enabling many decentralized financial applications. Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson developed Cardano.

Cardano is more energy efficient than Bitcoin, as it uses the proof-of-work mechanism.

Source: CoinMarketCap

The chart highlights the ADA closing at 17.53 cents per token on December 31, 2020. At the $ 1.47 level on December 28, 2021, it outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum in 2021 as the price fell. multiplied by more than eight. Even at the $ 1.33 level as of Dec 30, 2021, the ADA has outperformed both tokens, increasing in value by 600%.

Stellar: in the top 30

At 28.62 cents per token on December 28, the Stellar (XLM) was the 27th cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $ 7.097 billion. It remains in that position at the time of writing, on December 30, although its price and market capitalization are lower: 26.6 cents per token and a market capitalization of $ 6.62 billion.

The Stellar hit the market in 2014, forking from (XRP) to bridge the gap between traditional financial institutions and digital currencies.

The Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit organization, operates the Stellar. The Stellar network allows the exchange of US dollar, Bitcoin, yen and many traditional currencies and cryptocurrencies. The network’s native token, the Stellar Lumen (XLM), facilitates exchanges on the blockchain-based distributed ledger at a fraction of a cent with great efficiency, resulting in a lower carbon footprint.

The network allows individuals and institutions to create tokens for use on the network, which has inspired some to use the network for sustainability initiatives such as investing in renewable energy.

Stellar’s network does not use proof-of-work or proof-of-stake consensus mechanisms. Instead, it is open source and relies on authenticating transactions through a set of trusted nodes. The authentication cycle is shorter and faster, reducing costs and energy requirements.

Source: CoinMarketCap

The XLM closed 2020 at the level of 13.24 cents. At the 28.62 cent level on Dec 28, XLM outperformed Bitcoin but underperformed Ethereum and Cardano in 2021. At the 26.6 cent level on Dec 30 it continues to outperform Bitcoin, but it lagged behind ETH and ADA.

Ethereum 2.0, ADA, and XLM are green alternatives to the cryptocurrency asset class. Other environmentally friendly tokens, albeit with smaller or microscopic valuations, include SolarCoin (SLR), BitGreen (BITG), Nano (NANO), IOTA (MIOTA), EOSIO (EOS), TRON (TRX), and Burstcoin (BURST) ), among others.

Remember, however, that all cryptocurrencies, including the greenest members of the asset class, are highly volatile assets. Any investment should involve only the capital that the investor is willing to lose. However, the shift towards environmental protection favors green cryptocurrencies as we move towards 2022.