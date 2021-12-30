They create a computer in Latin America to control traffic lights remotely

File photo.

Embedded computers are devices created and designed to fulfill a specific task, both their hardware and their software are based on fulfilling a purpose, precisely a Colombian company created the first of these machines in the country designed to support the industry.

The device was developed by Noatec, a company in charge of designing and manufacturing equipment. It is an industrial computer that seeks to be implemented in vending machines, smart lockers and automated traffic lights, for which it has ports and peripherals that are very specific to meet that purpose.

This development has an ARM V8 processor, solid state disk, 8GB of RAM, dual output for HDMI screens, 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi connection, Ethernet and data through the cellular network, so far everything normal; However, the invention will also incorporate direct connections to industrial buses such as MODBUS, MultiDrop Bus, 7 high-speed USB ports and double camera on DSI bus.

Although it sounds like a complex model, the device will see its application in more efficient dispensing machines, lockers and traffic lights, because according to Óscar Villegas, Grupotec director, “We have visited the countries at the forefront in retail and we have seen how they use vending machines to offer almost any product, and smart lockers to bring these products to their destination without the barriers of being present to receive them, now with this embedded computer we are sure that we will be able to benefit the country’s technology industry with this creation that took us two years in designing it and putting it on the market ”.

It should be noted that this equipment is designed for industries and will give rise to new developments “the initiative arose to design smart vending machines and lockers, with the ability to process inventories, know the status of collection, make predictions of consumption based on algorithms, diagnose the operation of the automated points of sale remotely ”, explained Noatec through a statement and adds that all these new innovations will be supported by an electronic design, programming and local hardware, which represents an important step for the region.

“Companies with a technological profile with design and integration capacity at this level are very scarce in the country, and it is important that Colombia accelerate the development of this industry because it is increasingly necessary to break the country’s dependence on key aspects such as technology. of electronic integration, managing to develop new job opportunities, better-cost and excellent-quality products, and less dependence on the exchange rate, ”says Noatec’s R&D director, Sergio Rincón Botero.

Noatec has also developed other types of equipment for Colombia, an example of this is a mechanical ventilator that is in the process of registration to help mitigate the hospital crisis generated by the pandemic and likewise promote the technology sector in the region.

Edge Computing in Latin America will have greater growth for this reason

Because the need for technological elements applied to daily life is increasing, it is estimated that as of 2021 Edge Computing will have a considerable increase throughout Latin America.

It should be remembered that Edge Computing is a tool focused mainly on business and industrial scenarios that provide more autonomy to devices, making them smarter.

According to Red Hat, “it is a type of computing that occurs in the physical location of the user, the data source or near them. This allows users to get faster and more reliable services, and companies can take advantage of the flexibility of hybrid cloud computing. With Edge Computing, companies can use and distribute a common set of resources in a large number of locations ”.

Some examples of applications where it is busy are: facial recognition in airports to control that passengers do not have any legal problems, the analysis of the profile of consumers who occupy an elevator at a certain time to show on the screens of this advertising relevant or even services like Netflix, among others.

In that sense, the Edge Computing architecture helps data to be processed faster and on shorter trips. This will make its growth exponential in the following years.

According to the Global Trends Report study: How the Fourth Industrial Revolution is changing IT, business and the world of Lumen, there are several factors driving the growth of Edge Computing in the region. On the one hand, the incremental adoption of video solutions, augmented reality or virtual reality, industry 4.0 and even artificial intelligence that force responses in real time.

The study notes that it had already found that 60% of global IT decision makers need latency less than 10 milliseconds for their applications, a figure that drops to 5 milliseconds for 20% of them.

