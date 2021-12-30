This apartment in central New York has been accumulating tons of soil for more than 40 years.

It is undoubtedly one of the most unusual attractions. In New York, An apartment that costs more than a million dollars has accumulated land since 1977. Located at 141 Wooster Street, between Prince and Houston, it welcomes at least 100 onlookers a day.

The unit has 334 m², is located on the second floor of an old and luxurious residential building and accumulates 197,000 kilos of fertile soil that covers the floor. Why? Is about a work by local artist Walter De Maria, who created “The New York Earth Room” commissioned by the Dia Art Foundation, which still owns the property.

The apartment located in Soho in New York became a kind of peaceful and silent sanctuary from the bustle of the street more than four decades ago. On Trip Advisor it is full of comments from people who visited the place and who, in general, were with low expectations and were surprised. “A unique experience, the installation is on a large surface that leaves one dazzled. It would seem absurd and it is not, the smell of humidity, cold, freshness, living nature in the middle of concrete. It’s worth it, ”wrote one tourist.

The New York Earth Room is a work of the artist Walter De Maria john cliett

The installation seeks to be a space for reflection in which, according to the creator, the earth is there not only to be contemplated, but also to be meditated on. To keep it in good condition, healers must water the soil regularly and take care of the appearance of fungi that can sprout on the ground.

Since 1989, the room has the same caretaker: it’s Bill Dilworth, who, in addition to raking and watering, is responsible for answering questions from visitors. Actually, the one in New York was the third of De Maria’s “Earth” rooms, but the previous two, in Germany, no longer exist. In 1968, De Maria presented the room as an exhibition at the Heiner Friedrich Gallery in Munich. The sign at the entrance proclaimed “Pure dirt, pure planet Earth, pure land.”.

The Munich installation was disassembled when the exhibition concluded and De Maria organized two other earthen rooms in other cities: at the Hessisches Landesmuseum in Darmstadt in 1974 and in New York, which is the only one that remains. The Earth Room It can be visited from Wednesday to Sunday between 12:00 and 18:00, except in the summer months. It can only be seen from the door and silence is required in the place.