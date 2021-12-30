This Atlético de Madrid player could leave the team next week

The rojiblancos are not going through their best sporting moment

For several weeks the media in Spain have been raising the possibility that Atlético de Madrid has movement in this transfer market. According to information from The Telegraph, Kieran Trippier would be very close to returning to the Premier League to be nothing more and nothing less than the first ‘great signing’ of Newcastle.

From the British tabloid they insist that their recruitment will be carried out in the first week of January. Trippier, 31, has another point that can bring him closer to Newcastle, and that is coach Eddie Howe, who already signed him in 2011 for Burnley. The rojiblanco player was tempted in the summer by Manchester United and now the Urracas are the most insistent, and they also have money to sign since the arrival of the new owners.

Despite having been away from the pitch for a long time, the English full-back has given a good level in the Wanda Metropolitano. It counts for Cholo Simeone, but if his departure is confirmed, from the rojiblanca entity they will have to look for a replacement in the winter window.

The other two right-backs that the colchoneros have are Marcos Llorente and Vrsalijko, although the Spanish is not a full-back, but a defensive midfielder. It has been his great physical prowess and his good reading of the game and positioning that has led Simeone to change his position up to four times. As a forward, winger, defensive midfield and winger.

This is a custom in the Argentine, because with Saúl, now at Chelsea he also made him play in various demarcations. Newcastle, meanwhile, also want Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth), Joe Rodon (Spurs) and Botman (Lille) as well as a striker due to Callum Wilson’s injury.