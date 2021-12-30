This is how Doña Cuquita’s health continues after her tragic loss

It was the same personal physician from Doña Cuquita who made known current health status, after the tragic loss of her beloved husband, Vicente Fernandez. She is already the widow of the “Charro de Huentitán” and it is not surprising that, at this time, she is going through much sadness that would be affecting your health.

The death of the singer Vicente Fernández has brought more of a surprising reaction from her family members, as well as her fans and friends. Beyond the fact that his health for months was not ideal, hopes constantly hovered with the medical parts that showed a slight evolution.

For its part, the whole family, in these past days, share the pain and sadness having fired the patriarch. Everything has been much stronger because, at one point, it was even wanted Vicente Fernández to spend Christmas on his ranch.

After his death, there was a void that, without a doubt, will not be filled with anything. His departure has left a deep pain in the heart of the woman who, in addition to being the love of his life, was the mother of his children and an excellent companion.

Is about Doña Cuquita, the woman who knew him since they were children. After passing the days, his health is worrying, especially his children. Is that, besides mourning that has wreaked havoc, Doña Cuquita suffers from a gastrointestinal disease which at one point was operated on and, therefore, now his own doctor came out to speak.

The state of health of Doña Cuquita that worries everyone

“Alejandra brings it short. Cuquita is very ‘I’m fine’ because she is very strong, but she really does battle a little with her digestive system ”was what the personal medical specialist of Doña Cuquita.

It should be remembered that almost 5 months ago, while Don Vicente Fernandez She was admitted to the hospital emergency, after suffering a fall, she also had to receive medical attention and go to the operating room to have a hernia removed in her belly.

It should be noted that the operation was successful, to the point that it allowed her to return to be by her husband’s side, who, with the passing of days, showed improvements, until unfortunately her condition worsened and finally passed away on December 12.

The doctor Gabriel Galvan is the personal gastroenterologist specialist of Doña Cuquita and he is the one who has told that Fernández’s widow has had some problems with the digestive system. At the moment, the lady is not alone. Her children accompany her and take turns constantly being by her side, especially Alejandra, who is the one who is most aware of her and that everything is in order.

There is no doubt that having lost the love of his life, was a very strong blow to the heart of Doña Cuquita. Although her children are there with her and support her so that her days are now more bearable, the duel is leaving him a dirty trick.

By decision of the personal physician and their children, Doña Cuquita is living in an apartment very close to the hospital where Vicente Fernández was interned. In this way, at least for the moment, it would help that, if she did feel bad, they would take care of her immediately.

“SOURCE: Hello”

Similarly, expectations are hopeful and it is hoped that soon she will be able to return to the ranch “Los Tres Potrillos”, where the remains of her beloved rest. Vicente Fernandez.

What message would you send to Doña Cuquita in this difficult time?