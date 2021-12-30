This is how Irina Baeva enjoys her summer days in Cancun

Russian Irina Baeva gave details of her pending marriage. It turns out that he confessed in an interview his wishes to marry Gabriel Soto next year. “We are engaged, and next year if everything goes well, and what we are planning, now as husband and wife,” said the actress who has postponed her marriage due to the pandemic.

“Which is definitely an advantage, we have a lot of confidence in each other, I think that helps us a lot because we can connect, we know things like what helps each other, how to help each other, so the confidence we have in each other helps us a lot to play more. , to experiment even more “said Irina regarding the relationship that unites them.

When asked about marriage customs in her country of origin, Baeva He replied: “The truth is that I think there may be different traditions or things, but ultimately it is as you decide, I think the most important thing both in Russia and in Mexico or as in any other part of the world is that, for us, it is a ritual, it is a very beautiful ceremony to celebrate love “

Source: Instagram Irina Baeva

Irina Baeva Together with Gabriel Soto they are spending their days in the Riviera Maya. In a luxury hotel south of Cancun, the lovebirds enjoy some wonderful sunny days. The artists could be seen sharing a lunch and in the pool area. Splendid they wait for the new year at sea showing off their statuesque bodies and flat bellies.

Source: Instagram Irina Baeva

The outstanding detail is the rainbow that appeared in front of large clouds that settled over the sea in front of the coast. In the video shared by Irina Gabriel Soto can be seen photographing the natural phenomenon. Later, her boyfriend shared the image on his Instagram saying “This gift gave us the Universe.”