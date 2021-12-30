This is how Irina Baeva enjoys her summer days in Cancun

Russian Irina Baeva gave details of her pending marriage. It turns out that he confessed in an interview his wishes to marry Gabriel Soto next year. “We are engaged, and next year if everything goes well, and what we are planning, now as husband and wife,” said the actress who has postponed her marriage due to the pandemic.

“Which is definitely an advantage, we have a lot of confidence in each other, I think that helps us a lot because we can connect, we know things like what helps each other, how to help each other, so the confidence we have in each other helps us a lot to play more. , to experiment even more “said Irina regarding the relationship that unites them.

