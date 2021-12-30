This is how Roberto Alvarado found out about his departure from Cruz Azul and his signing for Chivas

The departure of Roberto Alvarado was a hard blow for a large part of the Cruz Azul fans. El Piojo, who arrived three and a half years earlier at the institution, had won the hearts of the fans and became a very important player for the club. He won five official titles and one friendly, and he always shone.

His official presentation in Chivas was on Sunday, December 26, hours after Christmas. The national team already debuted in a preseason friendly match and, in addition to scoring a goal, gave an assist. The signing for Guadalajara was his Christmas gift, since he found out in full celebration with his family.

Alvarado and his wife Dayana traveled to Salamanca, where El Piojo is from, to spend Christmas Eve. And although they expected to spend until the 26th all together, on the 25th at night the player returned to Mexico City to say goodbye to his teammates in Cruz Azul and head to Guadalajara on the 27th, and sign his contract with Chivas.

Guillermo Alvarado, father of Piojo, revealed in a conversation with ESPN that “At Christmas we meet with my parents, with my wife’s parents and we do something small, but significant. And the next day, the 25th, We were at the house having a dinner with the family members, who could not be on the 24th, and that was when they told him to return to Mexico.“.

“I was talking with some relatives who had come to visit us. They wanted some photos, to be signed by some T-shirts, when his agent notifies him by message. He tells me and my wife first and then to the others that we were there. We congratulate him and embrace him at that moment “added.