this is the function that will alert when you save test conversations

Communication through messaging applications such as WhatsApp has become an increasingly popular trend, due to the importance of these services.

The interest that platforms have in maintaining communication within their applications has become a key exercise in the tasks they perform on a daily basis.

Within social networks such as WhatsApp, communication between the community is important, since the strength of these media depends on it.

WhatsApp It would have news in its service and with this it could add to the trend of informing users who save screenshots of conversations or images sent.

Communication through social networks has expanded more and more and the interaction that is achieved through platforms of this type is a very important challenge, especially due to the value of communicating more and more intensely within these media.

A very characteristic element of the interaction that is achieved in these instant messaging apps is the commitment to maintain the conversation within these channels, as a way of fulfilling the promise that what is written and shared in said media is kept in them.

The new WhatsApp feature

Without being confirmed so far, everyone hopes that WhatsApp will already implement a third pigeon that will alert the members of a group on the platform that someone has taken a screenshot of the conversation within it.

The expectation has remained as an intention, since even specialized media such as WaBetaInfo They have denied the measure, however, the rumor is the best indicator of what the platform is missing, to guarantee the security that a medium that has millions of users in the world must offer.

As an alert system, the third blue dove would alert the members of the group that one of them has taken a screenshot, which reminds us of the care that must be taken in the information and content that is shared through this medium.

Although it is not a confirmed measure, it is a good preview of the updates that would be seen in the app and that confirm the importance of these alert functions, in the face of information and content violated with screenshots.

This is undoubtedly a very important extra for members of a social network who find in this type of guarantees extra reasons to become loyal to such media.

Ensuring private interaction

Guaranteeing private interaction in social networks has been a key task to maintain the interest that there is in these media, especially now that communication through these platforms has increased and consolidated very important tasks such as those we have seen on WhatsApp or Instagram , where it is impossible to take screenshots of images sent by DM without alerting whoever sends the material.

Given these facts, it is clear the importance of communication within networks and the ability of platforms to innovate in the market and do so from increasingly accurate guidelines.

