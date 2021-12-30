This is the luxurious house of Silvia Pinal in CDMX: VIDEO

Silvia PinaHe is one of the longest-running and most famous actresses, since since the 1940s she became a benchmark for cinema in our country, in addition to having made theater, television, working as a producer, businesswoman and politician.

After the actress was emergency hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, An interview given by the actress in 2018 to the Hoy program went viral, in which she shows the interior of her luxurious mansion located in Mexico City.

The mansion has been part of the members of the Pinal dynasty, as it has seen the passage of time of each of its daughters, from Sylvia Pasquel, through Alejandra Guzman and even the distant granddaughter of the actress, Frida Sofía.

With quite wide spaces, Silvia Pinal’s house shows each of the most important aspects in her life, from moments with celebrities such as Pedro Infante Y Juan Gabriel, even memories with their children inside the house.

Silvia Pinal assured that each of the spaces within her home are full of invaluable memories, which made her very happy every time she walked home alone, as she remembered her career and her family.

The house is adorned with various paintings by both his children and Silvia Pinal, including one painted by himself. Diego Rivera, who with much affection gave him a portrait of the spectacular actress, which increases in price as the years go by.

