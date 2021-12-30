This is the superfood that manages to prevent diabetes and at the same time reduce cholesterol

The superfoods They are very fashionable, and everything is due to the benefits that they bring to our body.

Thus, for these positive effects to be guaranteed, it is important to include them in the daily diet and combine them with a healthy and balanced diet. In addition, it is also essential to practice physical exercise and proper hydration.

Among the most popular superfoods are walnuts, salmon, yogurt, aloe vera, cinnamon or spinach. However, there are also other less well-known foods that can bring us many benefits and that are included in this category, such as moringa, kalé, amaranth or fonio, among others.

This is the case of noni, a tropical fruit from Polynesia. This superfood is pale green on the outside and similar to a custard apple on the inside, so its meat is white with small dark-colored bones.

Noni is a tropical fruit not very tasty, so it is usually taken in the form of juice and it is usually mixed with honey, sugar or some other sweetener. In addition, it can also be taken in the form of a smoothie with other fruits.

What are the benefits of noni?

From Mapfre Salud they explain that noni does not have a very remarkable nutritional composition.

However, it is remarkable that it has proxeronine, a component that, once ingested and in the body, becomes xeronine, an alkaloid “that regulates metabolism and different biological functions and to which many health benefits are attributed ”, they explain.

In this way, these experts assure that noni has the following Benefits:

Helps improve the immune system : an investigation carried out by the University of Chicago affirmed that “a polysaccharide present in the noni fruit is capable of stimulating T lymphocytes (white blood cells), increasing the defenses”.

: an investigation carried out by the University of Chicago affirmed that “a polysaccharide present in the noni fruit is capable of stimulating T lymphocytes (white blood cells), increasing the defenses”. It favors the reduction of triglycerides and blood cholesterol: Another study from 2012 confirmed that a group of smokers, with high levels of cholesterol and triglycerides, who drank noni juice for 30 days, managed to improve their lipid profile.

Another study from 2012 confirmed that a group of smokers, with high levels of cholesterol and triglycerides, who drank noni juice for 30 days, managed to improve their lipid profile. Prevents cancer: According to a study published by the American Association for Cancer Research, which was developed in animals, noni extract could enhance the effect of certain medications that are commonly used to treat cancer.

According to a study published by the American Association for Cancer Research, which was developed in animals, noni extract could enhance the effect of certain medications that are commonly used to treat cancer. Helps control diabetes: A West Indies University study on mice found that mice that received insulin combined with noni juice had lower blood glucose levels than those that received insulin alone.

In which cases is it inadvisable to take it?

Despite the benefits of noni, in some people it is inadvisable its consumption, as is the case of pregnantas it could interfere with conception.

Neither should people with an eliver, kidney or heart disease, since it has a high potassium content.

From Mapfre Salud they state that, although there are little scientific research that validate noni, it is a tropical fruit approved by the European Union, so it is considered a safe food.

But nevertheless, taking it for many days in a row is not recommended without first consulting with a health or nutrition professional, since the scientific studies that exist are scarce in humans and most of them are tested on animals.





