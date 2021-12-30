This is the telenovela that swept the ratings in 2021 and placed Televisa in first place

Day after day, television channels fight for the rating. There is none who does not bet everything on their attractive schedules and constantly make changes to their grids to achieve their goal: to be the most chosen by the public. On more than one occasion, during 2021 a television signal prevailed over the others thanks to a successful production and here we will tell you what it is.

It was The soulless the one that managed to break the record of viewers in all the signals that aired. Created by Ximena Suárez and produced by José Alberto Castro for Televisa It immediately captured the public’s attention and became one of the most viewed content of the year.

