This is the telenovela that swept the ratings in 2021 and placed Televisa in first place

Day after day, television channels fight for the rating. There is none who does not bet everything on their attractive schedules and constantly make changes to their grids to achieve their goal: to be the most chosen by the public. On more than one occasion, during 2021 a television signal prevailed over the others thanks to a successful production and here we will tell you what it is.

It was The soulless the one that managed to break the record of viewers in all the signals that aired. Created by Ximena Suárez and produced by José Alberto Castro for Televisa It immediately captured the public’s attention and became one of the most viewed content of the year.

His debut was in The stars and the story is starring Livia brito Y Jose Ron. It has a great cast, among which stand out in the antagonistic roles Eduardo Santamarina, Marjorie de Sousa, Kimberly Dos Ramos and Daniel Elbittar. It takes place around Fernanda Linares, a woman who is looking for revenge.

His episodes (in total 82) were recorded, mostly, in Malinalco (State of Mexico) and Zempoala (Hidalgo). In the United States it was issued by Univision and allowed the signal to leave well behind Telemundo on more than one occasion.

Now as shared Televisa Group in their social networks, The soulless tops the ranking of most viewed with an average of 10.15 million rating.