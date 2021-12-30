this smart watch plummets its price in the middle of Christmas

For only 50 euros you can get the TicWatch GTH, a cheap smartwatch that is packed with sports and health functions.

In the market for smart watches there are devices of all prices, from 400-500 euros to those that stay at 50 euros. The latter are focused on users who prefer to enjoy some basic features in exchange for paying little money. Here the TicWatch GTH, which currently plummets its price in Amazon until the 49.97 euros.

To take this good smartwatch for this price you must apply the discount coupon of 12 euros that Amazon offers you. You only have to activate the coupon box, but be careful, because this is only available Until december 31. Take advantage of it and buy now for the Three Wise Men this smart watch with autonomy for a week and functions that we cannot find even in the most expensive models, such as the body temperature measurement.

Buy the TicWatch GTH for only 50 euros

We refer to the TicWatch GTH as the cheap Apple Watch because its design reminds us a lot of that of the Apple watch. With the square display and a single button on the right, the GTH gets a simple, yet very stylish aesthetic. It is only available in black, although you can use other 20-millimeter straps. The body is built in metal, and the truth is that the watch offers a very positive feeling of robustness.

The smartwatch mounts a 1.55 inch TFT screen, which is curved and also tactile. In our experience, this is a correct quality screen in terms of colors and brightness level. On the other hand, the TicWatch GTH has a real-time operating system It includes functions such as a stopwatch, a timer or the weather information. Everything responds very quickly, you will enjoy a smooth operation.

As we said at the beginning, this smart watch has body temperature meter, a unique feature not found on more expensive models, like the Apple Watch itself. In addition, it is a good smartwatch for monitoring physical activity and health. Integra 14 sports modes different, heart rate sensor, blood oxygen meter and analysis of sleep patterns.

Finally, the TicWatch GTH equips a 260 mAh battery that offers a full week of autonomy. If you want to get a longer duration, you will have to do without the most important functions of the watch, such as heart rate monitoring.

