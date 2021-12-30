This Xiaomi beast falls in price and comes with a curious gift

Xiaomi’s smartphone is one of the best sellers, and it comes with a curious gift.

One of the phones that we have recommended the most and a Xiaomi filter jug? This curious offer from AliExpress puts it on a platter for less than 250 euros. And we are not talking about any smartphone, but about the most powerful version of the POCO X3 Pro. It is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The Chinese device is still a great buy, offers a very good experience thanks to its complete data sheet. In addition, you get the gift of Xiaomi purifying jug, you will no longer drink impure water.

A Xiaomi monster and a filter jug

Qualcomm Snapdragon 860

8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory

6.67 “IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz

4 rear cameras

5,160 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W

3.5mm jack, NFC and FM radio

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with a 6.67-inch IPS panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. The only interruption that you will find on its front is the small hole that houses the camera, this is a modern and striking design.

Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, a powerful processor with which you can take advantage of the best games. It is a chip that flies, you will not miss any speed. In this offer, as we have pointed out, it is accompanied by an amazing 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with 4 cameras on its back: a 64 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 13 megapixel, a macro sensor 2-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera for the portrait mode. On its front, a 20 megapixel camera.

This POCO X3 Pro also has a battery of 5,160 mAh and one powerful 33W fast charge. Despite the 120 Hz of its screen, you will enjoy a very good autonomy, it will not leave you lying without power. We do not forget your headphone jack, FM radio and NFC connectivity.

You have been able to verify it, you take home one of the best smartphones for less than 250 euros and a curious accessory for the kitchen. The units are limited, if you are interested you should not think about it too much. In addition, with AliExpress Plaza you will enjoy fast, free shipping from Spain.

