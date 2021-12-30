Three deaths from covid, 911 new cases and daily positivity reaches 29.33%

The Ministry of Public Health in the epidemiological bulletin number 650 notified this Wednesday 911 positive cases and three deaths from the coronavirus

In the last 24 hours, 5,858 samples were processed, of which 2,227 are ‘Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests and 3,631 antigen tests.

In Santiago, 271 cases were positive, the National District contributed 129, the Santo Domingo province 96 and Puerto Plata 70.

Daily positivity stood at 29.33%, and that of the last four weeks at 5.15%.

So far, 4,241 cases are active, with 416,270 registered, 2,151,826 suspected cases discarded and 407,783 patients recovered from the disease.

The number of deaths is 4,246, with a fatality rate of 1.02 percent.

Hospital occupation

There are currently 284 hospitalized patients, occupying 13% of the 2,261 destined for Covid-19.

In Intensive Care Units (ICU) there are 82 patients, for 14% of the 585 beds that the system has.

While 66 affected have ventilators, equivalent to 14% of the 469 in the country for the disease.

Risk groups

The risk groups continue to be in people with comorbidities.

The official statistical document that collects these data indicates that the deaths correspond to 23.88 percent due to hypertension, while 14.91 percent due to diabetes.

In the same way, it reports that to date 1,614 women in a state of pregnancy affected by the coronavirus, health workers 1,831 and those under 20 years old about 46,368.