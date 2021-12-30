Three New York Subway lines suspended due to lack of staff due to Omicron coronavirus infections

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) today suspended service on three New York Subway lines as it faces a huge staff shortage due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The agency stopped all trains from the lines B, Z and W just before the start of morning rush hour. Meanwhile, the routes J, D and 5 make local stops to try to help affected travelers.

“Like everyone in New York, we have been affected by COVID”, said the MTA on Twitter. “We are offering all the train service that we can with the operators that are available.”

On Sunday, the MTA announced that trains would be running “less frequently than usual” this week amid an increase in sickness as the COVID omicron variant runs through the city. For the same reason of understaffing, other lines have been running with delays.

It was unclear how many members of the MTA workforce had tested positive for coronavirus. The agency struggled with lagging vaccination rates even before the arrival of the omicron strain, which can also infect the immunized, he said. Daily News.

It has also been reported NYPD staff shortage and airlines, leading to the cancellation of thousands of flights across the country in the middle of the Christmas season.

