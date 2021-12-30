To the limit: Karol G bets everything and leaves little to the imagination

Without a doubt, Karol G is closing 2021 surrounded by successes. In March, he released one of the most anticipated albums, KG0516, which was one of the most listened to around the world. So much so that in its first week it reached number one on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums list, beating Bad Bunny’s Last World Tour.

Just to name a few of his hits from this year, Karol G he won the Latin Grammy for Best Reggaetón Performance with ´Bichota´. It was also on the cover of Billboard magazine and was called “The next latina queen.” All this without taking into account that songs like ‘200 copas’, ‘Tusa’, ‘Bichota’, ‘Location’, ‘Ay, Dios mio!’ And ‘El barco’ are the most listened to in nightclubs around the world.

