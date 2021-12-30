To the limit: Karol G bets everything and leaves little to the imagination

Without a doubt, Karol G is closing 2021 surrounded by successes. In March, he released one of the most anticipated albums, KG0516, which was one of the most listened to around the world. So much so that in its first week it reached number one on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums list, beating Bad Bunny’s Last World Tour.

Just to name a few of his hits from this year, Karol G he won the Latin Grammy for Best Reggaetón Performance with ´Bichota´. It was also on the cover of Billboard magazine and was called “The next latina queen.” All this without taking into account that songs like ‘200 copas’, ‘Tusa’, ‘Bichota’, ‘Location’, ‘Ay, Dios mio!’ And ‘El barco’ are the most listened to in nightclubs around the world.

In the last hours, Karol G has been very active on social media. So much so that her Instagram stories have been filled, which is not normal for the artist. However, he has shown himself having very good times in Colombia and, in fact, he has taught his fans that while there he eats chicharrón and chorizo, so he “goes off the diet.”

Source: Instagram @karolg

But what has most surprised her 45 million fans is an image that the artist published along with the text “I opened the pearcing again” next to a mischievous face emoji. In the photography, Karol He appears with two of his friends doing F * ck you to the camera and with his shirt raised, since the hole has been made in his nipples.

Source: Instagram @karolg

The interpreter of ‘200 glasses’ placed two pink heart emojis in her private parts so as not to be censored by Instagram. In another of the images that the Colombian published, her body is seen from the waist down, wearing only underwear and a white shirt. Undoubtedly, the composer does not stop raising the temperature in the networks.