Today's driver in mourning, says goodbye with a sensitive message

It was the popular Paty Villanueva, host of the program HOY and half sister of Arath of the Tower who presented that they are living some very complicated moments, making it known that he is in mourning for the loss of his father, Armando Villanueva, to whom he dedicated a sensitive message.

The also actress He shared the information through his official social networks, on his Instagram profile, where his followers had the opportunity to learn about this sad situation, sharing some photos with his father and of course emphasizing how much he loves him.

He said goodbye saying: “Fly high Daddy. Rest in peace. I love you and you will always be in my heart. Thank you for being so good and always accompanying me ”.

Immediately, some of his colleagues from the entertainment world and also some admirers arrived, wishing Arath de la Torre’s half-sister resignation and accompanying her to try to encourage her, all expressing their great support and affection in these delicate times.

We can read how some people also share how sorry they are, sending hugs, kisses and showing that they will be there in case you need them.

Paty Villanueva shared this sensitive moment on her social networks.



In the section “The role of TODAY”, the famous opportunity to thank all the expressions of affection that came to him, thanking the viewers who also took time to visit their networks and interact with them in their own words.

“A difficult day, thank you for your messages. I am answering all. Thank you, I can’t explain how I feel, but thank you very much for being there. My dad is one more angel ”.

In addition, in the stories of his own Instagram he placed some videos remembering the best moments he had with him, a way to pay tribute and remember in life, rest in peace.