Tough measure by the Central Bank against fintech companies: it prohibits them from receiving interest from banks for their clients’ money

A regulation from the Central Bank will have a full impact on the flourishing business of Mercado Libre, Ualá and more than a hundred fintech companies that operate 25 million virtual accounts throughout the country. At your last meeting of the year, The BCRA board of directors established that all the funds that virtual wallets have deposited in the banks must be 100% “embedded”, that is, deposited in the Central Bank. For this reason, they will not yield any interest for fintech companies, taking away an essential source of income.

In January 2020, the Central Bank had obliged Payment Service Providers (PSP, formal denomination of fintech companies that offer accounts) to always have the money of their clients in their CVU accounts deposited in an account at sight of a bank, to give users greater security. This rule led to banks and fintech entering into agreements to set an interest for these funds, which in general is somewhat below inflation.

Starting next January 1, banks will have to put in 100% of that money, which according to data from the sector represents a balance of $ 40,000 million that grows every day. For depositing that money in sight accounts in banks fintech will not receive any return, at a time when many digital banks began paying interest to individual clients at savings banks to preserve deposits.

In this way, fintech companies will lose a fundamental revenue stream, especially considering that a large part of the services they provide through those 25 million accounts are free, often thanks to receiving that financial return.

Beyond that The major affected are the leading PSPs, led by Mercado Pago and followed by Ualá or Naranja X, the measure set off alarms among many small wallets that have been growing but, without this financial performance, they see their continuity as a company at risk.

According to the BCRA, the measure was taken to preserve the deposits of the savers “from contingencies and to guarantee that they are always available to the savers. These accounts are transactional in nature and the measure provided strengthens that role and favors the expansion of digital means of payment, providing greater transparency and security. “

That security on the funds, understand the fintech companies, was supposed to be guaranteed with the obligation to bank them. If someone deposits $ 1,000 today in their Mercado Pago account, per case, Mercado Pago is required that those $ 1,000, today, be deposited in a bank. And with this, have all the securities that a bank deposit implies.

The BCRA clarified that the measure “It does not reach the investment accounts that enable wallets and that allow savers to obtain a return on deposited funds. These investment accounts are kept in the same conditions “.

The regulation already provided that the wallets separately report their “transactional” balance, to make payments, from their balance placed as an investment. Just as the first stock is estimated to be equivalent to $ 40,000 million, the funds raised by fintech companies and placed as Common Investment Funds represent another $ 50,000 million. The measure known today does not affect the latter.

