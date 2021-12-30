Uriel Antuna receives one last attack from Chivas de Guadalajara after signing for Cruz Azul

Uriel Antuna became Cruz Azul’s new player, but after leaving Chivas de Guadalajara he received a harsh comment from a Mexican legend.

December 30, 2021 · 7:00 p.m.

After a stage in which he failed to convince the Chivas de Guadalajara fans, Uriel Antuna ended up leaving the club as part of a business with Cruz Azul and received one last attack.

The Sorcerer was part of an exchange that they articulated between The Herd and The Machine where Antuna and Mayorga were exchanged for Roberto Alvarado as part of a bomb operation in Liga MX.

However, once the signing was finalized and the former LA Galaxy player joined the ranks of the cement workers in The Ferris Wheel, Gael Sandoval ended up sending him a forceful messagew from Australia.

“If you want to play in that team, you are going to have a responsibility, which not just anyone assumes, you just have to be aware of what responsibility you are carrying and when you can do things and when not, because they will judge you, face you, criticize you. It is only awareness, they lack awareness to know where they are standing and in which team they are, nothing more, “said the footballer in an interview with Mediotiempo.

“They also gave me the option of returning to Tapatío, but we’ll see in six months if it goes well for me. I also told Ricardo ‘in six months, please see me, keep watching and you will see that I come back from Australia as champion and they return me to Chivas’. Hopefully that can happen and give me a chance, “he said.

In this way, Uriel Antuna ended up receiving the last negative message from Chivas and faced the possibility of cleaning his image in a new destination: Cruz Azul.