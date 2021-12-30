Vaccination mandate for private employees will continue

Mayor-elect Eric Adams vowed Thursday to uphold the city’s existing vaccination mandate for private sector employees.

The mandate, which was enacted by Mayor Bill de Blasio and is the first of its kind in the country, took effect on Monday, during the last week that de Blasio will be in office.

“Our focus is the vaccine and the tests, the vaccine and the tests, the vaccine and the tests,” Adams said.

The mayor-elect introduced himself to Dr. Dave A. Chokshi, current health commissioner who will remain in office until March.

“The mandate for private sector employers will remain in effect into the new year, focusing on compliance, not punishment,” announced Dr. Chokshi.

A specialized unit will work with small businesses, stakeholders and the mayor’s corporate engagement committee to help implement the mandate, waiving fines if employers engage with the city to help vaccinate their workers.

The city will explore the need for an “updated” mandate program to require booster shots for all New Yorkers currently covered by vaccination mandates and will engage with unions, the business community and other sectors.

The city will set a deadline until this spring to decide whether or not there should be a vaccination mandate in schools by fall 2022. The decision will be based on the anticipated risk of COVID in city schools and vaccination rates among students.

Visit the NY1 News page with our special coverage on the coronavirus:

Coronavirus outbreak