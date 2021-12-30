Video | This is how Agustín Canobbio plays, a possible reinforcement of Club América

The directive of the America club, headed by the sports president, Santiago Banos, continues to work on the assembly of the campus for the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament, so they now have their sights on the attacker Agustin Canobbio, current player of the Athletic Peñarol of the Uruguay Soccer First Division.

The South American attacker is 23 years old. At his young age he has been claimed by Boca Juniors, after being the best footballer in the Uruguayan Championship 2021, according to Uruguayan Soccer Association. And it is that the charrúa was a fundamental piece in obtaining the last title of the ‘Chickadees’.

Canobbio Features

It is worth mentioning that speed is one of its main characteristics, which constantly seeks to reach the last rival line, especially on the right wing, just what it is looking for Santiago Solari, technician of all the Eagles, so we leave you the following video so that little by little you will get to know him in case his signing is finalized.

Santiago Baños hopes to close his arrival in the coming days so that he immediately joins the workforce, although due to time, it is unlikely that he will appear for the debut of Club América in the Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament, where he will be facing as a visitor to Puebla on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Valdés and Jonathan the only reinforcements

Note that so far the Azulcrema squad has two reinforcements with a view to the next season of the highest Aztec football circuit. The first of them was Diego Valdes, who comes from Santos Laguna, while the second was Jonathan dos Santos, who arrives as a free agent after not renewing his contract with Los Angeles Galaxy (LA Galaxy) of the Major League Soccer (MLS).