Walmart Supercenter in Hialeah closes for COVID cleanup

If long lines at test sites aren’t enough of a clue that COVID cases are on the rise, seeing your closed neighborhood Walmart Supercenter to sanitize is another indicator.

The Northwest Miami-Dade Walmart Supercenter near Hialeah is temporarily closed for a specialized cleanup amid rising COVID-19 cases in South Florida.

The large retailer at 5851 NW 177th St. will be closed from 2 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Friday as part of a program initiated by the company to help keep customers and employees safe.

Temporary closures of businesses, schools and government buildings for additional cleanups became commonplace during last year’s pandemic. The closures followed an increase in confirmed or suspected COVID cases in people visiting or working there.

Do you need a COVID test at 3am? Here are the sites open 24 hours in Miami

When asked why this particular store was closing for a deep cleaning, a Walmart spokesperson stated that it was a proactive decision the company made after reviewing a set of criteria it uses to analyze its stores and the community.

Walmart said the temporary closure will give the company the opportunity to have a specialized cleaning crew and sanitize the building and give workers time to refill the shelves.

“Everything we are doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and health experts,” Walmart said in a statement.

“Given the increase in positive cases from the delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes that fully vaccinated people wear masks in closed public places in counties with substantial or high transmission,” added the retail behemoth.

The CDC lists Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe Counties as having high transmission of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, no other South Florida Walmart stores are expected to close for cleaning in the next few days. But the company said it will continue to monitor and evaluate its stores on a case-by-case basis.

To find a Walmart store near you, visit walmart.com/store/finder.

This story was originally published on December 29, 2021 7:18 pm.