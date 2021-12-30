Was the F1 title stolen from Hamilton? Nico Rosberg explains





Juan Antonio Davalos

Photo: David Leah | Mexsport

The former Formula 1 driver, Nico Rosberg, assured that the title was “snatched” from Lewis hamilton in the last race of the 2021 championship which was held in Abu Dhabi.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Rosberg regretted the way he won Max verstappen and clarified that, despite being sore by the way he lost, Hamilton will not retire as speculated.

“It was heartbreaking for him… he will be back on the grid next year and will fight to regain his qualification of world champion, who was somehow taken from him, “said Rosberg.

The German was enthusiastic about the way in which he closed the championship of the highest category of world motorsport.

«It was a lot of fun to watch and more of a fight that took place between Hamilton and Verstappen. They are the two best drivers in many years, “he said.

Although he pointed out that Formula 1 must be clear in its rules to avoid speculation as it happened in the final laps of Abu Dhabi.

“They have to do a good job in winter to improve and to make things clearer, we have to avoid dubious situations.”

Finally, he pointed out that it hurt more than Mercedes have lost the drivers’ championship and not so much the way Hamilton fell.

«I felt a pain, an incredible pain. I do not have to do anything with Mercedes now, but it is my family from before, “he said.

