“We do war medicine, in some cases we have to call the Police”

The increase in infections due to the impact of the omicron variant is taking health care to the limit. Not only hospitals, but also primary care that is saturated. The patients, many times jaded by the long waits, reproach the health workers themselves for taking time to attend to them.

In the health center of the Villaverde neighborhood (Madrid), they have come to do 150 antigen tests and PCR in one afternoon. This supposes such saturation that many times the toilets are overwhelmed. We speak with Dr. Sánchez. He points out that yesterday many people wanted to be treated instantly while the doctors were seeing other patients on the waiting list. In the most extreme cases they had to call the police in the face of threats from some patients.

Explain that on other occasions patients are brought into the consultation with symptoms of respiratory infection that they take for granted that it is not coronavirus “By infused science, as if the coronavirus were a urine infection.” He points out that in these cases they have no choice but to ask him for protection to have a test done before attending them.

According to the latest changes to the protocol, it has been decided that thes people who have not been in close contact do not need to have the test. “A lot has been screened so that people do not have to come to the health center and even so the drip of people is incessant,” says the doctor.

He assures that at this time “they do war medicine” and with these measures the number of tests that he has to do as well as the patients has been reduced. According to the new protocols if you take a test at home that is positive Call the coronavirus hotline to communicate it. In cases where the patient is more serious, a follow-up is done. “Practically you say that you are positive, without confirming anything, you are discharged for 7 days and so we are,” concludes the doctor.

