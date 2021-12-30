What colors should be used at the end of the year to attract good luck?

It is very exciting to receive a new year between memories and hopes for the future and for everything to go well during this celebration, it is best to prepare all the details in advance.

Besides dinner, It would not be bad to select the color of the wardrobe to wear thinking about the tones that according to traditions attract good luck. Here are some options that we hope will make your choice easier.

White is a gentle color, perfect for purifying energies and ideal for starting over. Three details that become a purpose so that the new year that begins is prosperous and full of good news.

The elegant color par excellence is the black, this also awakens sexuality. Wearing black means power, so it will be perfect for you to impress that night.

Dressing in red is synonymous with living with joy, courage, strength, enthusiasm and hope for a better future. In addition, this colorful color attracts love and passion. So if you wear this tone, do not doubt that you will awaken the gaze of the opposite sex, and if you are looking for your better half, do not think about it, it will be decided if they see you dressed in red.

Too you can use the gold alone or combined, as fashion dictates. This color symbolizes wealth and success. It shows a strong and determined person. You can use it not only as the color of your evening dress but also in your accessories for a black, red or any other color suit.

Silver is a color that brings peace and shows a tenacious person. It is ideal to attract positive energies and all kinds of new situations for the year that you will just be receiving on the night of December 31.

Green is ideal to attract luck for those who plan to start new studies or seek to improve their economic situation and health.

Turquoise attracts money and good relationships as a couple. Too yellow is a lucky color, this attracts mental clarity in decision making.

Remember that each tone has its influences and you can combine them to send a clearer message regarding your wishes.