What is and when to use the bass level reduction of our HomePod

It seems incredible the power of sound that our HomePods are capable of emitting. A power that, in most cases, we appreciate and appreciate, but that at certain times and under certain circumstances it may be too much for other people close to us.

The importance of bass in sound propagation

Whether it’s for the person in the other room or on the other floor, too loud a noise can be excessive. The issue is that turning down the volume is not always the best solution. At too low a volume the music, or the dialogue of a movie, may not be understood well in the same room where the HomePod is located, but disturb other rooms.

The reason for this strange behavior is in the lows. These are much more penetrating than higher pitched sounds, go further, and are not always reduced as much as we would like when lowering the volume. Aware of this situation, the HomePod offers us an option to reduce these bass.

With this option we will be able to enjoy the content at a volume that we will hear well and, at the same time, we will not annoy the people around us. This bass reduction requires iOS 15 and we can carry it out on both the original HomePod and the mini, the steps for this are as follows:

We open the app House on our iPhone, iPad or Mac. On our iPhone or iPad we hold down the HomePod button and touch the cogwheel-shaped buttons at the bottom right. On the Mac we secondary click on the HomePod button and choose Settings. We activate the option Reduce bass.

From here, the HomePod’s computational audio algorithm will take care of reducing the lower frequency sounds, the bass, so that the result noticeably less heard outside the room where the speaker is located.

To say, however, that the difference in the type of sound with the option of reduced bass or not, is quite remarkable. For this reason, we will surely want to deactivate the bass reduction once we have finished watching the movie or listening to the podcast. Luckily we can do it very easily according to our needs.

