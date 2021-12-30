What is Ortega looking for by confiscating the donation made by Taiwan from the Catholic Church and handing it over to China?

The confiscation of Taiwan’s diplomatic headquarters in Managua – donated to the Catholic Church – carried out by the Daniel Ortega regime to hand it over to Mainland China, is seen by political analysts and experts in Law and International Relations as a “servile action” of Ortega to ingratiate himself with the world power considered his great ally.

On December 9, the Ortega regime broke diplomatic relations with the government of Taiwan and announced that it stopped having “any official contact and relationship” with the island, to show its loyalty to China by reestablishing relations. Laureano Ortega Murillo, son of Ortega and Rosario Murillo and presidential adviser for Investment, Trade and International Cooperation, of Russia appeared in Tianjin to sign the reinstatement document with the Vice Foreign Minister of China, Ma Zhaoxu.

Taiwan at that time reacted and regretted the decision and pointed out that the Ortega government ignores cooperation that benefits the people: “It is with great regret that we terminate diplomatic relations with Nicaragua. The long-standing friendship and successful cooperation that benefits the people of both countries were ignored by the Ortega government. Taiwan stands firm and will continue as a force for good in the world.

In the same way, the island, through an official statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, for its acronym in English) immediately protested the confiscation of its former diplomatic headquarters located in the Altamira Plans, an area of ​​high added value. , from Managua, and denounced the “illegal occupation” of his property. He also called on the international community to jointly condemn the “malicious actions of the governments of Nicaragua and China.”

China or the People’s Republic of China is governed by the Communist Party since 1949 and is the most populous country on the planet. Meanwhile, Taiwan, known as the Republic of China (ROC), has behaved as an independent republic since 1949 and has the United States as an ally.

A welcome gift to thank China?

As read by the political analyst and sociologist, Óscar René Vargas, China did not influence the decision made by the Ortega regime and refers that this type of act has not been seen in any other country. “I think that China had nothing to do with Ortega’s decision to expropriate Taiwan’s properties. It must be interpreted asor servile action to ingratiate yourself with China. Proof of this is an action that has not happened in any of the countries that have broken their diplomatic relations with Taiwan, “he says.

Along the same lines, the political analyst and former Liberal deputy, Eliseo Núñez, asserts that this illegal act by Ortega is seen as “an implicit recognition that communist China is the successor without dissolution of Taiwan’s continuity, which is not the case. It has a number of problems to the international community because it can give the message that any country is exposed within Nicaragua if it does not do what the regime wants.

Both opinions are shared by Pedro Salvador Fonseca, an expert in international relations and Nicaraguan political analyst, who states that “Ortega has an absolute will to please the Chinese government regardless, in fact, of what the regulations and diplomatic and consular law prescribe in the Vienna Convection ‘.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Zhao Lijian, during a press conference held on December 28, assured that “there is no Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taiwan, only provincial authorities in charge of foreign relations. There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory.

And in the same way, it took for granted that Taiwan belongs to China and endorsed Ortega’s confiscation of the island’s former embassy in Managua: «The Government of the People’s Republic of China has been the only legal government that represents all of China, including Taiwan. This is an unshakable historical and legal fact. In accordance with basic principles of international law, including respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, all China’s state assets, whether in China or abroad, are owned by the government of the People’s Republic of China. This has been widely recognized throughout many years of diplomatic practice. ‘

Lijian classified the decision of the Ortega regime as an “act of justice by Nicaragua that shows respect for China’s sovereignty and its commitment to the one-China principle.”

“China highly appreciates Nicaragua’s act of justice that shows respect for China’s sovereignty and its commitment to the one-China principle. The Taiwanese authorities are trying to achieve their sinister program by playing the trick of giving away China’s state assets, which is illegal, null and void and will never work, “adds the press release from the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry.

The statements were reproduced by the Nicaraguan Ministry of Foreign Relations, through a press release published by the official media.

Expropriation or confiscation?

In light of the laws in force in Nicaragua, political analysts assure that the regime’s decision has “violated the laws”, making the act “illegal.” They also explain that what was committed by Ortega is undoubtedly confiscation, an action following 2018 was carried out by the regime with the media, such is the case of the Confidencial facilities, 100% Noticias, and civil associations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) such as the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh).

In total there are 57 of which 51 are national and six international from the United States and Europe. To which are added nine from 2018 and one from 2020, for a total of 67.

The sociologist and historian Vargas refers that it is an “act of confiscation of private property. In other words, it has violated the laws in force in Nicaragua. This shows that in Nicaragua Ortega’s will outweighs the laws. In other words, Ortega does not respect the agreements or the laws. This should be a message for those who want to go to a ‘dialogue’ with Ortega ».

The political analyst Núñez agrees with this opinion and explains that it is not expropriation itself, really “we are facing a confiscation because there is no return payment, the expropriation involves a process by which the affected person is paid.”

In this sense, Fonseca indicates that it can be interpreted as “an injury to the government of Taiwan because they belonged to this island. It is an illegal act.

Which is the message?

In Núñez’s opinion, the act committed by Ortega sends a bad message and signal to the international community, but primarily sends “a very clear message to the Vatican and the Catholic Church that there is an open war against them, which has a consequence, one of the strongest mediators in the world is the Vatican in case of conflict like the one that is taking place in Nicaragua.

Vargas agrees with the foregoing and adds that in the midst of growing international isolation, Ortega does not hesitate and will not hesitate to use any action, be it legal or illegal, to “ensure his supremacy in power. The protest from Taiwan was the least he could do, he couldn’t keep quiet. ‘

He adds that “at the international level, Ortega sends the message that he will act according to his interests, not respecting laws or agreements. Therefore, as long as Ortega considers that the sanctions do not affect his regime, he will continue to act in that way to preserve power.

This year the Ortega regime has made five changes to the Nicaraguan embassy in the Vatican, two of which have been to withdraw ambassadors who were there for a short time.

The former deputy director general of the Police, Francisco Javier Bautista Lara, was ambassador for five months; appointed in September 2020, and separated from office on February 3, 2021. On March 2, 2021, Eliette Ortega Sotomayor was appointed as the new Nicaraguan ambassador to the Holy See, but it lasted six months.

Finally, the analyst and former liberal deputy, Núñez insists on assuming that Ortega’s decision is “illegal” because he asserts that “what Ortega did in this case because to constitute communist China as the entity that receives what Taiwan had first, I had to be very clear about what type of agreement they had before and after, then it would have to pass into the hands of the Assembly and it is to reform the agreements that they have with China, and additionally it would have to see if there really is a third party, in this case is the Church.