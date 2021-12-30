What is Silvia Pinal’s true state of health TODAY, Thursday, December 30?

Since the day of his hospitalization, the media have kept abreast of the health condition from Silvia Pinal day by day, the Mexican golden film actress has evolved favorably according to the latest medical reports.

His daughter is also an actress Sylvia Pasquel He also announced that, although there is still no estimated date to register Silvia Pinal, she is responding well to the treatment against Covid-19 for which she has remained under observation in a specialized area, as well as in the control of the urinary tract that has also been detected in this process.

Related news

It was Sylvia Pasquel herself who revealed that Pineapple is being treated with antibiotics in addition to not presenting the usual symptoms of coronavirus, medical personnel reported in the coming days it would be possible to transfer to Silvia Pinal from the intensive care area.

“Without any symptoms, with all her vital signs perfect, she still has a bit of a cough. She is not hypertensive, she has perfect vital signs, with perfect oxygenation, she is very well, I hope she will return home soon “

It was Sylvia Pasquel’s statements to the media.

This coincides with the statements recently made by Luis Enrique Guzmán, also the interpreter’s son, who assured that Silvia is well and responding.

“My mother responds very well to the treatment” affirmed Luis Enrique.

Although it seems that Silvia Pinal She is now only preventatively in the hospital, it is very unlikely that she will interpret her, who shared the stage with great figures of the show such as Pedro Infante, returns home to celebrate the end of the year parties with her family and as happened in Christmas will be from your room in the Mexico City hospital where you will have to spend New Year’s Eve.