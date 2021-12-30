What is the probability that Cardano will embark on another bull run before January 11?

Cardano was trading at $ 1.46 at the time of this writing. Sellers had emerged in the $ 1.6 area and lowered the price to $ 1.46. This was a strong support level, but the downtrend on higher time frames was not over yet for Cardano.

However, there were some encouraging signs. Heading into 2022, a Bitcoin bull trend could see ADA break out of the downtrend, as it did earlier this year.

ADA – 1 day chart

The swing lows and highs at $ 1.02 and $ 3.1 respectively were used to chart the Fibonacci retracement levels. The 23.6% level was confluent with a time frame high support at $ 1.45. Additionally, the $ 1.71- $ 1.8 area was also an area where sellers have been very strong in the past.

On the price chart, the similarity between the price action of the last few weeks has been quite similar to the price action in May and June. There are also contextual differences. The differences are as follows. In May, an explosive bomb was followed by a quick liquidation. In September, $ 3 was reached and the sell-off was aggressive to $ 1.9, a slow decline, then another aggressive sell-off in November to reach $ 1.

The similarities are the resistance touches of the trend line in two phases (blue and white) and the similarity of their time duration. 42 and 43 days of downtrend, 52 days of less aggressive selling. But the question is: could this be repeated one more time?

Fundamental reason

The possibility cannot be ruled out just yet, but the contextual differences were also huge. Having said that, the $ 1.46 area is a strong region that probably wouldn’t break out in a single attempt.

The DMI showed an uptrend in progress, while the Awesome Oscillator also indicated a change in momentum when it crossed above the zero line to show a bullish turn.

However, the CMF still rebounded indecisively between +0.05 and -0.05. Without strong demand, the ADA is unlikely to rise beyond $ 1.5. That lawsuit was not here yet, according to CMF.

conclusion

As indicated in the charts, it was possible that ADA could see a rejection in the $ 1.5 region and form a higher low at $ 1.3, before pushing up once more in the coming weeks. Whether that will happen before January 11 is debatable, but there were some notable similarities in price action that are worth exploring.

