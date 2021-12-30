What should I do if I think I may be infected with covid?

As a result of the explosion of cases due to the omicron variant, Salut has declared phase 2 of mitigation of the pandemic, which involves an update of the health care protocol. The main objective is to reduce the overcrowding of primary care and, in this sense, the great novelty of this cycle is that the Catalan public health system validates positive antigen tests carried out at home and processes sick leave remotely so that people do not go to clinics. You can pass the covid without physically entering the sanitary circuit.

What should I do if I have symptoms?

Discriminate covid symptoms from those of other pathologies. 77% of covid patients present fever (in the case of children 54% do not have), 68% cough, usually dry; 38% dyspnea (respiratory distress, which appears 5 to 8 days after the first symptoms), 41% olfactory dysfunction and 35%, gustatory dysfunction. They are hardly associated with covid: auditory symptoms, chest pain, hemoptysis, bronchial respiratory noise, tachiapnea, tachycardia, cyanosis or skin symptoms.

Where can I take a test?

Suspected cases can be tested at CAPs and other urgent care centers or centralized points of care. ART will be done if the symptoms are less than 5 days or a CRP if it is more.

Due to the collapse of the outpatient clinics, it is more practical and faster (and a huge favor for health personnel) to take an antigen test at home, or supervised in a pharmacy, which will register the possible positive in the Salut system.

I have tested positive at home, do I have to go to the CAP?

You should not go to the CAP without symptoms or with mild symptoms. Only if they get worse or with a fever of more than 38.5 degrees for three days or if a feeling of suffocation appears. “Whoever really needs it should go to the CAP, and at the moment it does not add value to repeat a test that has been positive at home at the CAP,” says Salut. Meanwhile, rest, drink plenty of water and take antipyretics, such as paracetamol.

How do I report that I am positive?

The positive must be communicated to the CAP by phone or electronically through the e-consultation section of the La Meva Salut portal or the Cita website . Salut . Gencat . cat. Salut will make this positive official and will add it to the patient’s clinical history. “It is important, as far as possible, for a better record of the case, to say the brand of the test,” says the Ministry. Then, the person will receive an SMS from ContactCovid.cat to identify their close contacts and process sick leave.

Should I isolate myself?

A ten-day isolation period (which could be shortened in future revisions) must be kept to cut the chain of transmission. If two days have passed without symptoms, it is not necessary to perform any test to consider the infection is over, although it never hurts to perform another home test.

Close contacts vaccinated should not be quarantined, although it is recommended that they take extreme security measures (mask, distance, hand hygiene and avoid public interiors and crowds).

How should I isolate myself?

In a single room. Carry out good ventilation (ten minutes, three times a day). Do not go out, but if you do, everyone at home with a mask. Clean the bathroom after each use, if not individual. Frequent hand washing with soap and water or hydro-alcoholic solution, especially after coughing, sneezing, and touching objects and surfaces. Wash clothes separately from the rest at 60 degrees or more.





