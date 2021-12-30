What to do if WhatsApp notifications don’t work on iPhone

This you must do if WhatsApp messages do not sound, 7 steps to solve this problem.

WhatsApp is one of the most important apps that we have installed on the iPhone, and when it does not work correctly it can be frustrating, especially if it is the notifications that do not arrive. If WhatsApp is not working, there are many checks we can do, but if WhatsApp notifications are not working, this is what you can try.

Check that you do not have the iPhone in silent mode

It may sound like a joke, but on many occasions we have accidentally activated the silent mode and we have not realized it. By doing so, no notifications will sound, including those from WhatsApp. To do this check, simply look at the iPhone mute button above the volume buttons. You can also press the volume up button on the iPhone home screen.

Check that WhatsApp notifications have sound

For some reason, this setting might have changed. Go into Settings> Notifications> WhatsApp and verify that the notifications, sounds and all the settings that you want to have activated are allowed.

Verify that the WhatsApp chat is not muted

WhatsApp chats can be silenced for a while, it is something we can do by sliding them to the left, clicking on More and on Silence. When a chat is muted, an icon with a crossed-out loudspeaker appears next to it. To make a muted WhatsApp chat ring again, swipe left, tap More and Turn off Mute.

You may have inadvertently muted WhatsApp notifications

For a long time, iOS includes a function to silence the notifications that we are least interested in. This is done sliding to the left a notification, clicking on Options and on Mute. You can verify that this has not happened with WhatsApp by following these same steps, so you can reactivate the sound of WhatsApp notifications.

Disable WhatsApp on the desktop

If you are logged into WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop, it may be interfering with your notifications. So the easiest thing to do is log out to avoid it. You can do it from the WhatsApp app at Settings> Paired Devices, press on the device and on Sign off.

Check that Do Not Disturb or Focus Mode is off

The iPhone has several modes to avoid distractions such as Do not disturb mode or concentration modes. Slide the Control Center and check that these modes are not activated, is a large rectangle next to the brightness and volume sliders.

Update WhatsApp

Finally, if WhatsApp notifications still don’t sound, check the App Store for an app update. Ultimately, you can remove WhatsApp and reinstall it, although verify that you have a backup first.

The setting that you must activate in WhatsApp right now

Hopefully you have been able to solve the problems with WhatsApp notifications. If they still do not work, check if the other applications work, it may be a problem with your device.

