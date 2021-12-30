What would Club América get with the signing of Uruguayan footballer Agustín Canobbio?

The Club America is in search of a new element, after a series of names that have been mentioned around Coapa, it seems that there would be a safer interest in the Uruguayan Agustín Canobbio. The 23-year-old footballer is one of the profiles most similar to what Santiago Solari is looking for for the team and his qualities on the pitch make him the ideal signing.

The problem here is that on December 31, the Uruguayan extreme right ends his contract with Peñarol and is also in the crosshairs of Boca Juniors after being named the player of the year with 10 assists and 6 touchdowns. In the event that the Azulcrema directive had an offer of greater interest, it could bring benefits to all Santiago Solari.

Contribution of Agustín Canobbio in the game

According to the analysis of our collaborator Omar baptist, on the comparative radar with the rest of the right ends in Uruguay Under 35 years, Canobbio figures with balanced and very complete qualities in the attack and defense sector. In addition to having a good touch on the ball, which allows him to generate good balls.

According to this radar, it can be seen that he is a soccer player with qualities to create important plays and balls for the tips. The speed he possesses is an aptitude that allows him to advance throughout the band, preventing the rival defense from being able to stop him easily, thus giving him time to observe spaces inside and finish, since the centers are difficult for him.

Despite having a greater number of goals than expected, he is a better assistant, he knows when to pass the ball and where to place it so that it is easier to make a play. Among his qualities learned in recent years, he managed to improve game creation and decision-making to end attacks. He also developed his scoring skills and mastery of both legs.