WhatsApp | 2022 | With what name did your friends save you | Applications | Smartphone | Trick | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Have you ever asked for the nickname or name that your friends from WhatsApp in the messaging app? Well today we will show you a simple trick to know 100%. Remember that this can vary depending on the interaction with which you write to a contact.

Although it is almost a mystery of how a person has you scheduled on the smartphone, in WhatsApp you can know exactly. Remember that it is not necessary to have to install some kind of external programs that, for the most part, tend to register you with a nickname or whatever you want to be called.

HOW TO KNOW WHAT NAME YOU SAVED IN WHATSAPP

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

Now click on any contact.

At that time you should write to him and give you your contact number.

Your friend will look for your number in his phone book.

Now the name with which you appear is the one you have registered with.

In this way you will be able to know with what name they saved you on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

Remember that each user can have saved you on the cell phone in different ways.

This name is generally derived from your profile information.

So if you don’t want it to show, just put it blank.

You can also ask all your contacts how they have saved you to chat on WhatsApp.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com. You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link.