WhatsApp will stop working on these phones as of January 1, 2022

Do you know if your mobile will run out of WhatsApp service as of January 1, 2022? Find out in this list.

WhatsApp is one of the most used online messaging applications. However, many mobile phones around the world will be left without the app, as it will stop working as of January 1, 2022. What mobile devices should be prepared for this “closure” of the application? Here we explain it to you step by step.

The mobile phones that will be left without WhatsApp are those that work with the operating system Android 4.1 or lower, and the iPhone with iOS 9 or lower, which will also be “sacrificed.” It is recommended to update the smartphone as soon as possible to continue using the application and not lose communication with family, friends or buy a more modern one.

This is because Meta’s proprietary platform has established new minimum requirements that all phones must meet to be compatible with the application.

WhatsApp is constantly updated for security reasons, to fix bugs and add new features.

List of mobile phones that will stop having WhatsApp in 2022

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Caterpillar Cat B15

Sony Xperia M

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend D2

ZTE Grand S Flex

Lenovo A820

ZTE V956 – UMi X2

Faea F1

THL W8

ZTE Grand X Quad v987

ZTE Grand Memo

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus F3Q

LG decree

Apple iPhone SE (16GB)

Apple iPhone SE (32GB) – Apple iPhone SE (64GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (128GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (16GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (32GB) – Apple iPhone 6S (64GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (128GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (16GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (64GB)

The number of models that will be left without WhatsApp is expected to continue to rise as the specified date approaches.

How can I find out what operating system my mobile phone has?

Android users can find the information in the settings. To find out, go to Settings> System> About phone> Android version.

IOS users, meanwhile, should go to Settings> General> Information.

How can I update my mobile phone?

Check in the settings of your Android device and then in System and Update if there is a pending update.

In the case of iPhones, you have to go to Settings, General and Software Information. If you have a new update, you should install it to avoid future problems.

How to install WhatsApp on an unsupported phone?

The first thing you should do is check if Google Play allows the regular installation of WhatsApp.

If your phone is not supported, open Google Chrome, click on the three dots in the top corner. At this point, you must select that you want to see the page as if it were your desktop or PC.

Now go to this official link from the WhatsApp website. There you will see a “Download” button that says “Download the latest version of WhatsApp Messenger.”

At the bottom, you will see which version of WhatsApp is available. You just have to download and install the WhatsApp APK.