Which one made you laugh the most? These were the best and funniest MEMES of 2021 (IMAGES)





Even though restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic still persist in many parts of the world, this year had its share of hilarious memes that became some constant sources of joy for most netizens. Today we take a look at the best the internet left behind, which we loved to laugh with and share with in 2021.

By RT

Evil be like

This meme, which quickly went viral on social networks, consisted of a photograph, usually of a famous person, with a negative light effect, accompanied by a phrase or extract from a song by the character, but inverting the meaning of the words so that all together it will show your ‘evil’ or ‘opposite’ side.

Evil Celia Cruz understood everything pic.twitter.com/2P6bOrvITb – Carla ? (@notanpesima) October 20, 2021

Mr. Incredible traumatized

Traumatized Mr. Incredible refers to a series of comparative memes based on two images of the famous Disney Pixar superhero Mr. Incredible, one of which is official ‘Incredibles 2’ art and the other is a white version and black with an effect that gives the expression of a man experiencing emotional pain.

Spiderman and mary jane

After a great year for Spiderman lovers, the memes about the arachnid superhero are still in full swing. One of the most popular is the one that shows the sad scene, from the second installment of this saga, where Mary Jane confesses to Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) that she is getting married, leaving him sad and confused.

The meme was born when Internet users decided to modify the dialogues of the scene in question, putting a conversation in which something is said that does not want to be heard and before which, the answer always leaves Peter devastated.

I open a thread of Peter Parker and Mary Jane memes, I start: #Happy Wednesday pic.twitter.com/Ri8bBYFy8V -? (@Hibridoma) December 9, 2020

Hi Juan Carlos

In 2021 TikTok was the source of one of the best memes thanks to the audio of Juan Carlos, where a boy named Mateo said the following phrase that quickly went viral: “I don’t understand anything because here is the spirit… Hello Juan Carlos, how are you chupapija? I’m going to kill you when you come ”.

@mulleco_ Hello Juan Carlos? #Doll #mascota #fyp #dogtiktok #dog #perritos ? Hello Juan Carlos – Mati Vega

That Tilín

Another meme that became popular thanks to TikTok was that of ‘Tilín’, a boy who offers to dance in exchange for a sol (currency used in Peru) given to him by a subject, who in addition to recording the child encourages him by saying “That Tilín, go Tilín, wow Tilín.”

@galiiescobar #tilin #esotilin share original vine by tilin ? original sound -? – ?? GALI?

The boy of the OXXO

Undoubtedly one of the most popular memes came from the video starring ‘El Niño del Oxxo’, which shows the young cashier and his mischievous reaction when he saw the purchase of one of his clients.

And if I win, what do you give me? pic.twitter.com/Co0W3tH5aR – Laura Medina (@ Monaa_688) March 10, 2021

