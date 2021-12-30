Who are the Mexicans without a team prior to the 2022 Clausura of the Liga MX?

These Aztec players are in freedom of action and looking for a club for the next Liga MX season.

There are just 10 days until the start of a new championship in Mexican soccer. The next January 6, 2022, will start on Liga MX Closing Tournament where all teams will renew illusions and present modifications in their squads. The market has moved a lot in this last month, but there is still time for the clubs to finish ranking their teams.

Until February 1, teams will have the possibility to continue adding signings, so here we bring a great possibility to managers (especially those who do not have much capital to buy). Next, we will review the most prominent Mexican footballers who are in a free condition and they could be hired for free.

Oribe Peralta

37-year-old forward who was released after passing through Chivas de Guadalajara. He has played little and nothing in the last 2 and a half years, and added to his high salary, it is making it difficult for him to find a new team.

Giovani dos santos

32-year-old midfielder who was released in July after playing for Club América. Strong rumors arose about a possible withdrawal, but still the player did not communicate anything on his social networks.

Israel Jimenez

32-year-old right-back who was released in July after his stint at Mazatlán FC. He previously wore the colors of Tigres UANL, FC Juárez and Club Tijuana.

Rodrigo salinas

33-year-old right back who was released after his stint at Deportivo Toluca. The club fired him in recent weeks and has yet to find a team.

Antonio Rios

33-year-old midfielder who was released after a lifetime at Deportivo Toluca. The club fired him in recent weeks and has yet to find a team.

Alan Mendoza

28-year-old left back who was released in July after his stint at FC Juárez. He previously wore the colors of Pumas UNAM, Celaya, Dorados de Sinaloa, Necaxa and Mérida FC.

Jair Pereira

35-year-old central defender who was released in July after passing through Necaxa. He previously wore the colors of Querétaro FC, Chivas, Cruz Azul and Tampico Madero.

Enrique Esqueda

33-year-old forward who was released in March 2019 following his stint at East Bengal FC of India. He previously wore the colors of América, Zacatepec FC, CF Pachuca, Atlas, Tigres UANL, Tiburones Rojos and Chiapas FC.

Luis Olascoaga

30-year-old right back who was released in July 2020 after passing through Zacatepec. Previously he dressed the colors of Loros, Lobos, Tlaxcala, América and Necaxa.

Omar Arellano

34-year-old midfielder who was released in January 2021 after passing through Querétaro. Previously, he wore the colors of Herediano, Tampico Madero, Leones Negros, Monterrey, Toluca, Chivas and Pachuca.

Enrique Palos

35-year-old goalkeeper who was released in July after passing through FC Juárez. He previously wore the colors of Tigres UANL.

Miguel Fraga

34-year-old goalkeeper who was released in July after passing through Correcaminos. He previously wore the colors of Mazatlán FC, Atlas, Pumas UNAM, Monarcas Morelia, Querétaro, Delfines, Toros Neza UTN, Club Tijuana and Mérida FC.